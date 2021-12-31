MP: NSUI Protests at Barkatullah Varsity Demanding Online Exams; Accuse Cops of Cane Charge

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday held a protest at Barkatullah University here demanding online examinations.

NSUI functionaries said police forced them to end the stir, detained some of them and also resorted to a cane charge. MP Youth Congress media department chairperson Vivek Tripathi alleged the vice chancellor had called police. Baghsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Choukse denied that cops cane charged the protesting students.

“They were brought to the police station and then produced in the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) court, which released them on bail," he said.

