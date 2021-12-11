MP Private Schools not get Reimbursed Under RTE if Classes Not Conducted Properly

The Madhya Pradesh state government has announced that private schools will not be reimbursed under the Right to Education Act if classes are not conducted properly.

The Madhya Pradesh Education Centre has issued the guidelines and has directed all private schools operating in the state to give affidavits for online classes during the Corona transition period. The new guidelines issued by the State Education Centre also direct private schools to upload photos of online classes they took during the lockdown.

According to the new guidelines, private schools will not be reimbursed if they don’t follow what’s mandatory.

The State Education Centre guidelines for reimbursement of fees under the Right to Education further states that every child will be verified from their Aadhar card. The schools will have to record the number of children studying in online classes and the total number of days will have to be recorded.

The guidelines issued by the State Education Center also state that attendance of only those present in the online classes will be registered.

The recent guidelines also direct the private schools to upload the annual fee structure of the school. The government has asked the schools to submit the fee structure for the session 2020-21 along with the receipt for each class. The schools have been directed to upload all the documents asked in the PDF file.

According to Education Board records in Madhya Pradesh, there are a total of 26 thousand private schools and around four lakh seats are taken under free education under Right to Education.

The Madhya Pradesh Education Centre has warned the schools of being penalised heavily for providing wrong information. As per the guidelines of the State Education Centre, if parents of the children lodge a complaint against schools concerning online classes including classes on time and in the right way then action will be taken against schools not complying with the directives.

