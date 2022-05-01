MP Teaching Recruitment Candidates' Hunger Strike Enters 40th Day, Protestors' Health Deteriorates

Amidst the scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh, scores of teachers belonging to OBC class have continued their hunger strike. The protestors, who have been on a protest for the last 40 days, are demanding appointment from the education department. The claim that the selected teachers of OBC category, even after coming in merit list, have been given any appointment letter. Upcoming media reports claim that health of several protestor is now deteriorating due to the on-going hunger protest.

Deteriorating Health of 7 Teachers

The health of the teachers, who are sitting on “fast-unto-death" in the midst of the heat wave is deteriorating continuously. So far, the health of seven teachers sitting on fast has deteriorated. As of now, the teachers, who’s health has deteriorated have been admitted to the hospital, while the others have continued their dharna. The protesters claim that their protest will continue until the selected teachers get their the appointment is not received.

Teachers across the state have been appointed after a long wait of three years. Of the total candidates who have been on the merit list, more than two thousand selected teachers of OBC category are still waiting for appointment. Due to 14 per cent and 27 per cent reservation being in the court, now the selected teachers of OBC category are waiting for appointment.

The selected teachers from OBC category says that even after getting the appointment, more than six thousand posts are vacant. There are about two thousand teachers including both the secondary teacher and secondary teacher.

In Madhya Pradesh, teachers’ recruitment is happening after 11 years. Even after the recruitment was announced teachers had to wait for about three years to get appointment letters. Amidst this many still have nit received any appointment letter and are protesting against it stating that due to the delay their are left in a balance.

