MP Vyapam Recruitment: Govt Sector Candidates will get Extra 5 Percent Marks

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that candidates, who are from the government sector, will be given extra 5 per cent marks in the MP Vyapam recruitment examination. Furthermore, the state government has also decided to increase the maximum age limit to 55 years for such candidates appearing in the examination.

On Tuesday, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made the announcement on Twitter as he said, “The cabinet has decided to provide 5 per cent additional marks in the examination and fix the maximum age limit of 55 years for such candidates of different categories working in government service who appear in the examination conducted by the Professional Examination Board."

Clarifying the decision further, the minister said that the employees working in different departments of the government, who give exams during their service will get an exemption.

For a long time, there was a demand for a bonus along with an increase in the age limit in the examinations conducted by MPPEB for the employees of Madhya Pradesh. The state government had been asked quite a few times to take an early decision on this matter. However, for one reason or another, the matter kept getting postponed.

MP Board Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced the dates for the MP pre-board exams. The schedule for the state’s pre-board examinations has been announced for both Classes 10 and 12.

The exams for Class 10 will be held from January 20 to January 28, 2022, while the pre-board exam for Class 12 will be held from January 20 to January 31, 2022. The board exams will be administered in a “Take Home" style, with pupils receiving question papers and answer sheets at least one day before the exam.

Candidates appearing for the exam must return their answer sheets to their respective schools by January 28 for Class 10 and February 1 for Class 12. By February 5, 2022, teachers will have completed the evaluation process.

