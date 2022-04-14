MPBSE 10th, 12th Result Date Soon, Know Key Changes Introduced by MP Board This Year

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release MP board classes 10 and 12 results very soon. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced by April-end or May first week on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The exact result date could be announced by the MP board in the coming week.

This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams held by MP Board. The evaluation of the MP 12th board copies has been completed to a large extent. It is being told that 1.30 crore copies are being evaluated by as many as 30,000 teachers. There has been a delay in the announcement of results likely due to the errors in the question papers. A few wrong questions were found in as many as six subject papers of classes 10 and 12 combined.

Also read| MPBSE 10th, 12th Result Date Update: Passing Marks, Websites to Check

Advertisement

MPBSE conducted the 10th examination from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th examination from February 18 to March 10. However, it is not yet clear the results of which class will be released before or will be declared together.

Extra chance to submit practicals, internals

This time, the MP Board had given on extra chance to the schools to submit the details of the practical and internal assessment marks of 10th and 12th classes. The schools which had not submitted the details of marks for practical and internal assessment of classes 10th and 12th had to submit them by April 10.

Changing in Marking scheme

The Madhya Pradesh board authorities had changed the marking scheme for both classes this year. While 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, the the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

Advertisement

Pre-Board Exams in Take-Home Mode

The pre-board exams were held in the take-home mode this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The class 10 exams were held from January 20 to 28 and class 12 up till January 31. Students were called to schools in different slots and they were given question papers and answer sheets ahead of the exams. They had to solve the exams at home as per the given schedule and submit the answer booklets back to the schools. To ensure that students do not have to visit the campus multiple times, 2-3 question papers were provided to the candidates at the same time.

Read| Madhya Pradesh Board Classes 5, 8 Results to be Released Online for the First Time

Advertisement

Exam Pattern Changed

MPBSE introduced the new pattern as proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes had 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent analytical type. Earlier, only 25 per cent of the questions used to be objective.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.