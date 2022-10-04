MPBSE 10th, 12th MP Board Exams 2023 to Begin from 13th February

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) commonly known as MP Board will be holding class 10 and class 12 board exams in February. According to the latest schedule released by the MP Board, the exams will be held from February 13 to March 25. The exams will begin with practical exams. The theory exams will be held between February 15 to March 20. The exact schedule will be released soon.

In the first exams based on in-person offline classes ever since the pandemic hit, the exams will be held on a full syllabus. The syllabus cut which has been offered for the past two years is unlikely to be implemented this year. The details will be issued by the board once the detailed date sheet is released. The same will be available at mpbse.nic.in.

Advertisement

Further, this year, the board is also expected to do away with the best of five rule. Earlier, out of six subjects if a student failed in any one, then the marks in the best of the five subjects would be considered and they would be promoted to the next class, however, this year, the same is unlikely to be followed.

From this year, students in class 10 will be allowed to subscribe to multiple languages. According to earlier notice, high school students will have the option to select three subjects from the prescribed language subjects.

Every year, about 6 lakh students take the class 12 exams and nearly 7 lakh take class 10 exams. This year too a similar number of students are expected to take MP Board exams. To pass the exams, students need 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Last year, out of the total 629381 students who appeared for the MP board 12th exam, 457066 cleared it. For the MP board class 10 result, the pass percentage stands at 56.84 per cent while a total of 3,55,371 students were unable to clear the exam.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here