MPBSE Changes MP Board Exams 2022 Pattern, Timing

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 beginning from February 12. The MPBSE will conduct the class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 20>. As per the schedule while class 10th examinations will run from 18 February to 10 March 2022 and class 12th examinations will run from 17 February to 12 March 2022.

The practical examinations for both classes will also begin with theory examinations from February 12 and will continue till March 31. Diploma in Vocational School Pre-Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Correspondence examinations will also begin from February 12.

>Read| MP Board to Follow CBSE Exam Pattern Based on New Education Policy

Advertisement

Recently, the MP Board School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar released the new schedule of examinations. As per the schedule this year the exams will start from 10 am to 1 pm instead of 9 am to 12 am unlike previous years.

Further, the MPBSE will conduct examinations as per the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be analytical type. Earlier, the objective questions in the paper were lesser and only covered 25 per cent.

It must be noted that the theory portion of the MPBSE class 10 exams is 80 marks and the 20 marks are given for practical or project work. For the 12th board exam, 30 marks are given for the practical examination and the theory portion is for 70 marks. The students must note that there is no change in the old professional, NSQF and DLEd courses examination.

>Read | Unlike CBSE, CISCE West Bengal Board to have Single Offline Exam for Classes 10th, 12th

>New Papers added

Advertisement

The board has also added two separate question papers namely singing and tabla oakhawaj in classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2021-2022 under the Indian music subject. For classes 10 and 12, these two papers will be added from the academic session 2022-23. Students can check the detailed exam pattern and exam date sheet for MP class 10 and 12 board examinations 2022 by visiting the official portal of MPBSE.

Advertisement

In MPBSE class 12 boards 2020, all the students who registered for the exam had made it through. Last year exams were not held and students were promoted based on special criteria.

In 2020, board exams have not held all students were promoted to the next class. More than 3.5 lakh have got first division followed by 3 lakh students who got second division and 1.5 lakh got third division. In 2019, only 68.18 per cent of students had passed the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.