MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exams Admit Cards at mpbse.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board School Education (MPBSE), Bhopal will release the admit cards for the class 10 and 12 board exams today, January 25. Students who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

In case of any error in the admit card, students can raise objections if any till January 31. Students will have a window to raise objections at the official website itself. At the exam day, however, students will have to bring an error-free admit card. Admit cards are a must for identification, and verification purposes.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link for the 10th or 12th

Step 3: New page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

MPBSE will hold class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17. The class 12 exams will be held from February 17 to March 12 and class 10 exams will be held from February 18 to March 10.

While most boards are still considering holding exams, MPBSE has already conducted its pre-boards in take-home mode. Students took question papers home wrote answers there and submitted answer sheets to schools. The pre-boards which started on January 20 will end on January 28 for class 10 and January 31 for class 12 students.

The MPBSE will hold board exams amid strict covid-19 protocol the board said. Students will have to wear maks and will be made to sit further apart than usual. The exam timings have also been changed. The exams will start at 10 am and will conclude at 1 pm. Earlier, the time used to be 9 am to noon. MPBSE will hold class 10 theory exam for 80 marks and in class 12, 70 marks will be given to theory and the remaining marks will be for practicals and internal assessment.

