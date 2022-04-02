MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results by April-End

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 by the end of April or in the first week of May.

The delay in the announcement of results is due to the errors in the question papers. The Madhya Pradesh board found that there were a few wrong questions in the six subject papers of Class 10 and Class 12 combined. Most of the errors were in the mathematics paper of class 10 whereas the class 12 chemistry question paper also had a few wrong questions. The board has decided to give grace marks to students in these papers.

MP Board controller Balwant Verma told Careers360, said, “The Class 10, Class 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week."

The evaluation process had began early last month. The copies will be evaluated in various phases with 1200 copies to evaluated in phase 1. The board has also informed the errors concerning evaluation centres for a fair compilation of results.

MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 results: How to check result?

Once the results are out, students can check them at the official website of the MPBSE. Follow these steps to check the results.

Step 1. Open the official website of the MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the class link you wish to view the result for.

Step 3. Fill in the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth

Step 4. Click on submit button.

Step 5. The result of MPBSE Class 10 or Class 12 2022 will now appear on your screens.

Step 6. Save the soft copy and take out a print of the same for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 18 to March 10 this year. The Class 12 exams of MP board 2022 were held between February 17 and March 12.

