MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12 Board Exams 2022 from February 12, Based on New Pattern

The Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 20. The practical examinations for both classes will also begin with theory examinations from February 12 and will continue till March 31. Diploma in Vocational School Pre-Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Correspondence examinations will also begin from February 12.

This time, the MPBSE will conduct examinations as per the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40% objective questions, 40% subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be analytical type. Earlier, only 25% of the questions were used to be objective. The new examination pattern has been applied for the academic year 2021-22.

It must be noted that the theory portion of the MPBSE class 10 exams is 80 marks and the 20 marks are given for practical or project work. For the 12th board exam, 30 marks are given for the practical examination and the theory portion is for 70 marks. The students must note that there is no change in the old professional, NSQF and DLEd courses examination.

The board has also added two separate question papers i.e, singing and Tabla Pakhawaj in classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2021-2022 under Indian music subject. For classes 10 and 12, these two papers will be added from the academic session 2022-23. Students can check the detailed exam pattern and exam date sheet for MP class 10 and 12 board examinations 2022 by visiting the official portal of MPBSE.

In MPBSE class 12 boards 2020, all the students who registered for the exam had made it through. Last year exams were not held and students were promoted based on special criteria. In 2019, only 68.18 per cent of students had passed the exam. In MPBSE 10th result, 2020 too all students were promoted to the next class. More than 3.5 lakh have got first division followed by 3 lakh students who got second division and 1.5 lakh got third division.

