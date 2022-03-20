MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date: When & Where to Expect Result?

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to complete the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The evaluation process had commenced from March 6 and the results are expected to be announced by April-end. More than 30,000 teachers are to evaluate 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the exams.

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result: Where to Expect?

About 18 lakh students had appeared for the MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams this year. The exam were conducted in February. Once announced, the MP board 10th, 12th results will be available at the official websites — mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in. Besides, the marksheets will also be made available to the school.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MPBSE

Step 2: Click on class 10/12 board exam results 2022 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login detail page

Step 4: Your Madhya Pradesh Board 10th/12th results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheets and take a print out for further reference.

As per the MPBSE revised marking scheme, for both classes 10 and 12, a total of 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical assessments. However, for subjects that have practicals, the theory marks will be 70, and 30 marks will be allotted for practical exams.

Further, the MPBSE conducted the examinations as per the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be analytical type. Earlier, the objective questions in the paper were lesser and only covered 25 per cent.

In 2021, MP Board recorded the highest ever pass percentage with 100 per cent pass percentage. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic last year, the exams were cancelled. While in 2020, a total of 8.2 lakh candidates had appeared for MP board class 12 exams out of which 68.81 per cent had cleared the exam and 62.84 per cent cleared the class 10 exams.

