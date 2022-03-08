MP Board 10th, 12th Results Likely in April: Check Passing Marks, Pass Percentage of Past Years

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has started the evaluation of the answer scripts for classes 10 and 12 from March 6. With the second round of evaluation slated to begin on March 15, the MP Board results for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be out in the last week of April.

A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the board exams conducted earlier in February. Over 30,000 teachers will evaluate 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who took the Madhya Pradesh Board exams. Once declared, MP Board result will be available at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practical conducted during the academic year.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent mark in total as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is eight, as per rule.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Board recorded the highest ever pass percentage with all students who appeared for the exam passing it. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic last year, the MP board examination for classes 10 and 12 had to be cancelled. Candidates were evaluated based on internal assessment and the board recorded a 100 per cent result.

A total of 8.2 lakh candidates had appeared for MP board Class 12 exams in 2020. Out of this 68.81 per cent had cleared the Class 12 exams. The pass percentage for Class 10 war marginally lower at 62.84 percent

The passing percentage of candidates who had appeared for MP Board class 12 exams in 2019 was 72.37 per cent whereas for class 10, it was just 61.32 per cent.

