MPBSE MP Board 10th Students to Select 3 Language Subjects for Board Exams 2023

The School of Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has announced high school students will be required to select three subjects from the prescribed language subjects. This will be applicable in the academic session 2022-23. Students of class 10 who choose the NSQF subject, on the other hand, have the option of selecting any two language subjects.

Meanwhile, special needs students will be allowed to substitute any of the following subjects for mathematics or science — painting, singing, tabla, or computer. Furthermore, such candidates are only required to select one language subject. The MP’s Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued instructions in this regard. Students can find out more information by visiting the board’s official website.

“Students will be able to choose three language subjects in class 10th. Arrangement made for the students appearing in class 10th board examination in the year 2022-23. Students have to choose any three language subjects out of the prescribed language subjects," MP school education department said in a tweet.

As per various media reports, the MP board has eliminated the best of 5 rule from this year’s examination. The education board has prepared a proposal in this regard which is expected to be issued soon. Students must pass all six subjects if the new rule is implemented. Previously, if a student failed one subject, he was graded based on his performance in the other five. This year more than two lakh children applied for admission to private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education Act (RTE). It has been reported that the deadline to apply for admission to private schools under the RTE is July 5.

