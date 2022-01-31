Madhya Pradesh Mulling to Postpone Boards, to Reopen School With 50% Capacity From Feb 1

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE), Bhopal is considering postponing the class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams are scheduled to begin on February 17 and 18. Due to the rise in cases of coronavirus pandemics, it is likely that the board will postpone the exams and a revised date sheet might be announced considering the coronavirus situation in the state. The final decision will be announced in a review meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the meeting, it was decided to reopen schools for all classes from February 1. Schools will reopen with 50 per cent capacity. Earlier, the state was reconsidering its decision to start in-person classes.

Advertisement

Despite the demand for online exams, the MP Board exams will be held in offline mode. The state has held its pre-board exams already. The pre-boards for both 10th and 12th were held in take-home mode where students took the question paper to their home, wrote the exam and submitted the exam back to school.

As per the existing schedule MPBSE, 10th board exams were to be held from February 18 to March 10 while the MPBSE 12th exams were to be held from February 17 to March 31. This year, the theory exams will be for 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be awarded to practical and internal assessments. The board has also curtailed its syllabus and said that 30 per cent of the total questions will be in MCQ format.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Board did not hold any theory exams and students were promoted based on their half-yearly score.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.