The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the dates for class 12 board exams. The drawing and designing, sociology and psychology papers have been rescheduled. According to the latest update, the drawing and designing exam papers will be held on March 25, while the sociology and psychology exam papers will be conducted on April 3 and April 5, respectively.

Earlier, the drawing and designing, sociology, and psychology papers were all scheduled to be held on March 24. Students can check and download the revised MP Board Class 12 exam 2023 schedule from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The remaining exams for MP board class 12 will be conducted as per the official schedule released earlier.

The MPBSE class 12 theory exams will be held from tomorrow, March 2, and will conclude on April 5. The board exams will be for a duration of three hours from 9 am to noon. Students appearing for the MP class 12 exams are advised to follow the guidelines and instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Meanwhile, the MP Board has begun the Class 10 exam today, March 1, with the Hindi paper.

MP Board 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

On the day of the exam, students have been advised to carry their respective admit cards along with valid ID proof. They must also reach the exam hall at least one hour prior to the commencement of the test.

No student is allowed to communicate with another inside the examination hall. Students will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until and unless the test is over and the answer sheet is submitted. Students have been prohibited from bringing any electronic device such as a smartwatch, or calculator among others to the exam hall.

Candidates are only allowed to carry stationery items inside the hall in transparent pouches. All students must wear their school uniform for the MPBSE board exam. Students who fail to align with the exam day instructions/guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

