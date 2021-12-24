MPHC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 123 Post of Civil Judges Opens, Check Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has notified the recruitment process for filling 123 vacancies of Civil Judges, Junior Division (Entry Level). Interested candidates can apply on mphc.gov.in. The application will open on December 29 and last date for applying is January 27, 2022. Meanwhile, exam date are yet to be announced.

Out of the total 123 vacancies, 62 are unserved, 25 are for Scheduled Tribe candidates, 19 are for Scheduled Caste candidates and 17 are reserved for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) NCL.

Read| University of Hull Announces Fully-Funded PhD Scholarships up to Rs15,70,653

Advertisement

The reservation policy is applicable to only the domiciles of Madhya Pradesh, candidates from other states may apply under the unreserved category. The selected candidates will be appointed on a 2-year probation period.

>MPHC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for MP High Court Civil Judges recruitment, the applicant must fulfil the following criteria. The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 35 years of age as of January 1, 2021. However, MP domicile candidates belonging to SC, ST, EBC categories and MP government’s permanent employees are eligible to get a three years relaxation in the upper age limit.

Further, the candidate should have a graduation degree in law from a recognised university.

>MPHC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates from the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1047.82 whereas, for reserved category candidates, the cost of application is Rs 647.82. For the mains examination, there’s an additional application fee of Rs 283.20. All the fees and charges mentioned here are including of all the application fees and taxes.

Advertisement

Read|Tempus Public Foundation Offers Bilateral-state Scholarship For Bachelor, Master Studies with Stipend up to Rs 41,000 Monthly

Additionally, candidates will be selected through a three-tier process that includes prelim’s exam, mains exam, and interviews.

Before starting the application process, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification of the recruitment on mpch.gov.in. There’s no window for correction in the application form once it gets submitted. For other detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on the MP HC website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.