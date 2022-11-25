MPPEB Recruitment Notification Out, Registrations For Over 3500 Group 2 Posts From January 5

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, Bhopal (MPPEB) has issued a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for group 2 (sub-group 4) positions. Those who are interested can apply via the official site — peb.mp.gov.in, once the link is activated. The online registration window will open on January 5 and the deadline for the submission of application forms is January 19.

Candidates will be given time for making changes in their forms till January 24. Following that, requests regarding editing the application forms will not be entertained. Under this recruitment drive, over 3500 vacancies in Group 2 will be filled.

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘MPPEB group 2 recruitment application’ available on the homepage

Step 3. Use your registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 4. Fill out the application by providing all the necessary details and submit

Step 5. Download the form and print it

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Application Fees

In order to complete the registration process, candidates from the reserved categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 500 for the fee.

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Selection Process

According to the schedule, the MPPEB group 2 examination is set to commence on March 15. It will be administered in two shifts: First shift starts from 9 am to noon and the next shift starts from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must report to their respective examination centres between 7 am and 8 am for the morning session, and 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm for the afternoon session.

