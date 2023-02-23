The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has released a notification inviting candidates for Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineers (JE), and other posts in the six Staff Power Sector Companies of the state. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

The registration process for the above posts will open on Friday, February 24 from 10 am onwards. While the last date to apply for the vacancies is Thursday, March 16 up to 11:55 pm. Through this recruitment drive, MPPGCL will fill up a total of 453 posts in the organisation.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should hold a BE, BTech, diploma, CA, ICWA, or MBA from a recognised university or institution with relevant experience as per the official notice. Further, detailed information regarding the MPPGCL educational qualification is mentioned in the notification.

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 48 years as on January 1. It is to be noted that the age requirement differs for different vacancies and the age relaxations will also be applicable as per the government norms.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to MPPGCL’s official page at mppgcl.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Apply Now’ link that is given on the MPPGCL website’s career homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the necessary fees and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 application form for future use.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The unreserved category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 1,200. Whereas SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PWD category candidates of Madhya Pradesh domicile will pay Rs 600.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online examination, followed by document verification by the respective company to which the applicant is allocated.

