MPPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released: Check Major Exam Dates in Coming Year

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam calendar for recruitment to various posts for the year 2021-22. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at mppsc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the exam and result dates are tentative and are subject to change.

MPPSC exam calendar: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPPSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MPPSC examination calendar 2021-2022

Step 3. View and download the MPPSC exam calendar for further use

According to the calendar, the >dental surgeon exam will be held on January 23 and the result for the exam will be declared in the same month. The interview round will be held in March.

For the post of> assistant manager in the state Health and Family Welfare department, the exam will be conducted on March 6 and the interview will be held in April.

The exam for the post of a >computer programmer, DSP radio exam, and the assistant veterinary officer will be conducted in May. The results for these three exams will be released in June. The interview round will be conducted in September.

The >state engineering service exam will be held in June and the ADPO exam will be held on June 19.

The >result for the MPPSC state forest service main exam 2019 and state service main 2019 exam will be declared in December this year while the interview rounds will be conducted in February next year. The final results will be released in March.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also released the exam calendar for 2022. UPSC will begin with the civil services preliminary exam and forest service exam 2022. The UPSC civil services 2022 notification will be out on February 2, as per the schedule 2022, and the examinations will be held on June 5.

