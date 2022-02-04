MPPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released: State Services Mains in April, Check Schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the examination calendar for the state service examinations slated to be held in 2022. The calendar mentions complete details like the date of publishing of the advertisement, pre-exams, the timeline for the pre-results, mains, interview and publication of final results of various State Service and State Forest Service Exams. MPPPSC aspirants can access the examination calendar online at the commission’s official portal, mppsc.nic.in

As per the calendar, the State Service Examination 2020- Mains will be held in April 2022 and results will be declared by October after interviewing candidates in September. Similarly, for the State Forest Services 2020, the mains exam will be held in April. This will be followed by a round of interviews of candidates who clear the mains examination and the final selection result shall be declared by September 2022.

The commission plans to conduct MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services 2 pre-examination on April 24, 2022. The procedure for the declaration of selected candidates shall be completed by December 2022.

The timeline mentioned in the calendar is tentative and the commission has clarified that the dates may be postponed (if needed). The final selection in the above-mentioned recruitment exams may be withheld till the declaration of order by the court in pending cases.

Meanwhile, the MPPSC has invited applications for filling 28 vacancies of various posts of Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in Unani Medicine approved by CCIM (Central Council of Indian Medicine) from a recognised University may apply for the recruitment online at mppsc.nic.in till March 1, 2022.

The upper age limit for the recruitment is 45 years, however, candidates of SC/ST, PwD and other mentioned reserved categories and women candidates have been given a relaxation of 5 years.

The application fee is Rs 500 for the recruitment but candidates belonging to reserved categories have a 50 per cent discount. In addition to the application fee, transaction charges of Rs 40 will have to be borne by the candidate.

