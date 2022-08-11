The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications to fill up 153 gynaecology specialist posts in government hospitals across the state. Candidates may send in their applications at mponline.gov.in or mppsc.mp.gov.in on or before September 7 by noon. Following the successful application, candidates will be given to make corrections to their application, if any. All corrections to the application form in case of any error must be made between August 8 to September 9.

As per the official notice, the recruitment be based on the state’s government’s existing reservation policies. Of the total posts, 41 are unreserved whereas an equal number of seats have been reserved for OBC categories. For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, 25 and 31 seats have been kept reserved. An additional 15 seats have been reserved for candidates belonging to the EWS categories.

Advertisement

Also read| Job Alert: From SAIL to UPPCL, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must possess a post-graduate diploma or CPS diploma in the relevant subjects along with a graduation (MBBS) degree from an institute recognised by the Indian Medical Council. Additionally, they must be registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to mponline.gov.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the action link against the application form for gynecologist recruitment on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Create a new registration by submitting the required details before proceeding with the application

Step 4: Fill in the details and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form.

Step 6: Save the acknowledgment or take a printout

Advertisement

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 20,000 plus applicable GST. However, for Madhya Pradesh domicile candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and PwD categories, a concessional Rs 1000 application fee will have to be paid.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Advertisement

The selection process will involve a round of interviews where candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5 against the available posts. If required, a written selection test may also be conducted. For more information, candidates may refer to the official recruitment notice available on MPPSC’s official website.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the 153 gynaecology specialist posts by MPPSC wil get salary between Rs 15600 to Rs 39100.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here