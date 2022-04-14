MPs May Not Have Power on KV Admissions, KVS Puts MP Quota Admissions on Hold

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has put on hold admissions under special provisions, which include the Member of Parliament (MP) quota. Under the special provision, the MPs have discretionary power to recommend 10 children for admission in a KVS between classes 1 to 9.

“As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be done under Special Provisions till further orders," the KVS said in a letter to all its schools, dated April 12. As per a KVS official, the admissions process for students in the general category is currently ongoing, reported a leading news daily.

“The decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order," he told the news daily. Further, there are 15-16 special provisions under which admissions to KVS can be made. He added that the matter is being discussed and has not been put on hold permanently.

As per the admission guidelines of KVS, not just MP quota, there are various categories under the special provisions, which allow admission to children of central government employees, KVS employees and MPs. Previously, an MP was allowed to recommend two admissions in an academic year, which later increased to five in 2011. It again increased to six in 2012, and 10 in 2016.

KVS earlier had a separate “discretionary" quota but it was scrapped by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Whoever was appointed as the education minister was allowed to recommend 450 students for admission in each academic year. However, it was done away with and the quota to allow Members of both Parliaments to recommend still continued. KVS primarily provides admissions to Central government employees. As per the rules, students whose parent is not a Central government employee could be admitted by the MP quota and Education Minister’s recommendations.

