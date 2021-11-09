MP's Nanaji Deshmukh University Starts Student-Exchange Programme With Foreign Varsities

The Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Sciences in Madhya Pradesh recently implemented a new student-exchange programme with foreign countries. The university authorities have signed MoUs with the Universities of Ukraine and New York. The University of Veterinary Sciences has taken this initiative to improve the level of education of students. Now the students of Madhya Pradesh will visit abroad for their further studies and the students from abroad will come to Madhya Pradesh for their education.

As per the reports, the Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Sciences has signed two MoUs with the Semi-State University of Ukraine for Fish Production and Poultry Production, while for Forensic Pathology with the Cornel University of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Dr S.P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Veterinary University, informs, “I have made a lot of efforts to bring such improvement in the veterinary field. To bring more qualitative improvement in the education of the students, the initiative has been taken to facilitate their education in foreign countries and bring foreign students to Madhya Pradesh to boost the education system here."

At least 10 students each from different batches of colleges, including the university eligible for the new policy, will go abroad and work further in the veterinary sector by understanding and assimilating the education system there.

Earlier, the university had signed MoUs with 2 countries and the process of signing MoUs with three other countries is also in the pipeline.

As per the sources, the university authorities are preparing to sign MoUs with Uzbekistan, Canada and New Zealand in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.