MPSC MEdical Officer Recruitment: Here's How to Apply for 427 Posts

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is seeking candidates for the Medical Officer (MO) posts. As many as 427 candidates would be hired to work as MOs. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies via the official website of the commission, mpsconline.gov.in. The deadline to submit online applications is August 17.

MPSC is recruiting for all Group-B Medical Officer positions in Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals. The application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 394 and Rs 294 for reserved candidates. Aspirants are required to pay the fee before August 20.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Applicants will be shortlisted after a personal interview. If there are too many applications, a screening test might be held to narrow down the candidates.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Only those candidates can apply who have an M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University.

Age Limit: In order to stand eligible, the applicants should be in the age group of 18 to 38 years. Meanwhile, the upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website at mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2. Once the portal is open, click on the ‘User Registration’ option

Step 3. Next, create your profile and log in

Step 4. Now, select the concerned post

Step 5. Then fill out the application form, upload your documents, and pay the fee

Step 6. Lastly, submit the form and make a copy of it for future use

Candidates intending to apply for the vacancies are highly advised to go through the official notification shared by the MPSC on its website.

