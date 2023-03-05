The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the online registration process for the Rajyaseva or Civil Services Common Preliminary Examination 2023. Applications can be submitted online at MPSC’s official website, mpsconline.gov.in till March 22. Through this recruitment exam, MPSC will fill up a total of 673 vacancies in different departments of the state government.

As per the official notice, the MPSC Rajyaseva preliminary exam 2023 will be conducted on June 4 across several districts of Maharashtra. It will be held for recruitment to various group A and B vacancies in the state government. Meanwhile, the main exam for each service will be conducted in October this year.

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

- Civil Service Group A and B: 295 posts

- Food & Drugs Administration Service (Group B): 194 positions

- Architectural Engineering Service (Group A and B): 130 vacancies

- Inspector of Legal Metrology (Group B): 39 positions

- Electrical Engineering Service (Group B): 15 openings

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 38 years, as on June 2023. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category aspirants.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for the above exam should be a graduate of a recognised university or college. Candidates must read the notification for more details.

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘User Registration’ link and create a profile.

Step 3: Then, log in using the correct credentials and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked, upload all the documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form as instructed.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023 form.

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General category applicants are requested to pay Rs 394 as a registration fee. While reserved category candidates will pay Rs 294.

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by the commission on the basis of the combined preliminary exam which is 400 marks, followed by the main exam for each group or service, and finally the personal interviews.

