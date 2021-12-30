MPSC State Service Pre-Examination 2021 Deferred, Revised Exam Date to Release soon

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has deferred the dates of the state services pre-examination 2021. As per the official notification issued by MPSC, the postponement has been done to implement the decisions taken by the state government for managing the rising cases of COVID-19.

As per the earlier schedule, the exams were scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022. Now, the revised exam date will be announced separately, and aspirants are advised to refer to MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in, for timely updates in this regard. The dates for mains exams and interviews were yet to be announced by the commission.

Read|Maharashtra NEET Counselling Begins: How to Apply, Documents Needed, Top Medical Colleges

Advertisement

Through this recruitment drive, MPSC aims to fill 290 vacant posts in various cadres of its services. This included posts of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police/ assistant commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of state tax, group development officer, and assistant director.

As per the recruitment notice, the prelims will carry 400-mark questions whereas the mains and interview round will carry 800 and 100 marks, respectively. Only the candidates who clear the prelims will advance to the main examination of the recruitment process.

Read|IIM Rohtak Launches Management Studies Programme for Working Professionals, Non-CAT Qualified Can Apply too

Meanwhile, the MPSC recently invited applications for filling 900 vacancies through Group- C Combined Services Exams 2021. This included the posts of industry inspectors, tax assistant, deputy inspectors, technical assistant, clerk typist (English) and clerk typist (Marathi). The last day to apply for the recruitment is January 11, 2022. As per the schedule, the prelim exam will be conducted on April 3, 2022, followed by the main exam (combiner paper I) on August 6, 2022.

Interested candidates should be a holder of a diploma or graduation degree in Engineering and another relevant degree from a recognized university. The age bracket is 18 to 38 years for all posts other than the clerk typist where the lower limit of age is 18 years. For detailed information about the recruitment, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on MPSC’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.