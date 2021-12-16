MPTET 2021 Registrations Begin at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has begun the online applications for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021. Interested candidates can register themselves for MPTET 2021 by visiting the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

The application window was opened on December 14 and the last date for filling up the MPTET 2021 application form 2021 is December 28. Meanwhile, corrections in the online application form can be done till January 2, 2022.

The MP primary school TET is conducted for teachers of classes 1 to 5, middle school for those willing to teach classes 6 to 8, and high school for those willing to teach classes 9 to 12.

MP TET 2021: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and a two-year diploma in elementary education or completed graduation and a BEd degree with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate. Candidates who have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent aggregate and have a BElEd degree are also eligible to apply.

>Age limit: Candidates willing to apply for MP TET 2021 must be between 21 years to 40 years.

> MP TET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPPEB

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MPTET 2021 online application form

Step 3. Following this, go to the high school TET advertisement, and click on the green button to apply

Step 4. Agree to the terms and conditions and click on proceed

Step 5. Click on ‘Profile Registration’ if not already registered. Otherwise, key in the login credentials and proceed to fill the remaining application form

>MP TET 2021: Application fees

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories.

The board will conduct the MPTET 2021 on March 5, 2022, for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The certificate is valid for a period of 7 years.

Earlier, applications for the exam were invited in January 2020, however, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed. Now the board has restarted the application process. Candidates who have already applied for MPTET during January-February 2022 need not fill the application form once again.

