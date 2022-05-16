MRPL is Hiring via GATE Score, Salary Upto Rs 1.60 Lakh

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates who have qualified GATE 2022 can apply online through the official website of MRPL. The last date to submit applications is May 28.

Candidates can apply for a total of 65 vacant posts of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives in various disciplines. The disciplines include Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Computer Science, and Chemistry.

Mangalore Refinery Hiring: Selection process

The initial selection for the posts will be on the basis of marks scored by candidates in GATE 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be then required to appear for group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PL). A final merit list will be prepared on the total sum of weightage of GATE marks, group discussion, and personal interview marks. Candidates selected for the posts will have to execute a Service Bond to serve MRPL for a minimum period of three years.

Mangalore Refinery Hiring: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply for the post, candidates must not be more than 27 years of age. The upper age limit has been relaxed by 3 years for OBC (NCL) category candidates and by five years for SC/ST category candidates.

Education: The candidates are also required to have a BE, B.Tech, or B.Sc. in Engineering in the relevant discipline. In addition, candidates must also possess valid GATE marks in the corresponding GATE papers mentioned in the official advertisement. Candidates with minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks in the essential qualification can apply for the posts.

Mangalore Refinery Hiring: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) and open the career page. https://www.mrpl.co.in/Index

Step – 2 Click on the link for ‘Recruitment of assistant engineers and assistant executives in E2 Grade of management cadre through GATE 2022’.

Step – 3 Register yourself by filling in the basic details and then login using the credentials.

Step – 4 Enter the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

Mangalore Refinery Hiring: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for general, OBC (including non-creamy layer) and EWS category candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Mangalore Refinery Hiring: Salary

Successfully selected candidates will draw a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month and will be then placed on training-cum-probation in the pay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

