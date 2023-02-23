The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12 exams 2023 are underway. The exams started with the English paper on February 21 and will come to an end on March 20. The Maharashtra board has now released the statistics as per which a total of 14,57,293 students have registered for the 12th exam this year.

Out of the total, 7,92,780 are male students while the number of female students who have registered for this year’s class 12th exams is 6,64,441, reported a leading news daily. The number of students registered in the science stream is 6,60,780. For the arts stream, 4,04,761 students have registered for annual exams. As far as commerce is concerned, 3,45,532 students are registered throughout the state. As many as 42,959 students from the vocational stream and 3,261 from the ITI stream have registered.

This year, class 12th board exams are being held through nine divisional Boards. These divisions include Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. Further, the number of main centres throughout the state is 3,195.

Meanwhile, the Maharastra board has decided to give 10 minutes prior to the exam, for the students to carefully read the question paper. The first shift of the examination begins at 11 am and ends at 2 pm. And the second shift commences at 3 pm and concludes at 6 pm in the evening.

Besides other guidelines, students have been asked to reach the examination hall half an hour before the exam begins. Students will be allowed to use calculators in mathematics, physics, chemistry, bookkeeping, and accounting exams.

Considering the stress in a student’s life during the exams, the Maharashtra state board of school education has appointed counsellors to help students during the exam.

As per the MSBSHSE board exam guidelines, no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their class 12 admit card. Candidates must carry items like stationery and sanitisers to the exam hall. Students must check the subject, timing and centre details before leaving for the exams. They must reach the exam hall at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

