MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams from March 4 in Offline Mode, Results in June

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold Maharashtra Board exams for classes 10 and 12 also known as Maha SSC and HSC exams in offline mode. The exams will begin on March 15 and will be concluded on April 18. The syllabus has been reduced by 25 per cent for both the classes and the question paper will be set on the reduced syllabus.

The practical exams will be held from February 14 to March 3 for HSC and February 25 to March 14 for SSC students. The detailed schedule for the practical exams which includes orals, internal assessment is not yet released.

While announcing the date sheet for offline board exams, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “the health and well-being of students remain our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers, and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated."

“Our efforts are to declare the HSC results by the second week of June, 2022, and SSC results by the second week of July, 2022. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms," said Gaikwad.

Every year at least 20 lakh students register for Maharashtra Board exams including both SSC and HSC. Last year, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results based on an alternative assessment mode were one of the best results recorded by the state board ever. As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharastra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.

