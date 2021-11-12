MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Exams 2022 Registration Begins, Datesheet Soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has started the registration process for the board exams 2022 for class 12 or higher secondary (HSC) exam. The application forms have been released today, November 12.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwadsaid that students, who want to take the MSBSHSE class 12 board exam 2022, will have to register themselves online at the official website mahahsscboard.in. “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for the students who want to enter for the 12th class examinations to be held in the year 2022. https://mahahsscboard.in will be taken here," she wrote in a tweet.

As per the official statement, the registration process for the Maharashtra HSE exam 2022 will continue till December 2, 2021. Students are advised to complete the registration on or before the closure date. Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 will be conducted for all regular, re-examinees and even private candidates. Also, those who have obtained the Enrollment Certificate in the HSC or class 12 exams and under the grade improvement scheme can complete the registration for HSE 2022 exam. Since the registration can be done online only, students will be required to complete the process through their respective schools or junior colleges.

The board has also released some guidelines for Principals and heads of school and junior college to be followed for the application forms. The registration forms for regular students will be filled from the SARAL database. It must be noted that students who have submitted the application form along with regular fees and late fees must have two separate challans.

The board is likely to release the detailed timetable for HSC Board Exam 2022 soon on its official website. Students are advised to keep a check on the MSBSHSE official portal for further updates.

In Maharashtra HSC results 2021, 46 students secured 100 per cent marks, while 91,420 students scored more than 90 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys. They have recorded 99.73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 99.54%. As per the district-wise performance, Konkan has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.81%, followed by Mumbai with 99.79% and Pune with 99.75 pass percentage.

