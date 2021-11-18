MSBSHSE to Begin SSC Registration Process Today, Check Steps to Apply

Students studying in Maharashtra SSC can register to appear for class 10 board exam 2022 starting today. The online registration link and application forms will be available at the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahahsscboard.in. The last date to apply is December 9.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the same. “Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online https://mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November," she wrote. MSBSHSE will provide the late fee option from December 20 to December 28 up till 5 pm.

The Maharashtra board has asked its affiliated schools to fill SSC registration form through the SARAL database. Schools will have to download the fee challan from the official website of the board between November 18 to December 30. Those with regular fees and late fees will have to submit two separate challans.

MSBSHSE SSC board exam 2022: How to register

Step 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE

Step 2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using your name and other required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the registration fee

Step 7. Download and save the filled application form for further use

MSBSHSE had already started the registration process for the HSC or class 12 board exams 2022 on November 12. Those who had obtained the enrollment certificate in the HSC exams under the grade improvement scheme were eligible to complete the registration.

The board is expected to release the detailed timetable for SSC and HSC board exam 2022 soon on its official website. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and students were awarded marks on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme.

