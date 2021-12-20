Mukesh Ambani Lists 5 Books That Helped Him Make Sense of 2021

Amid the pandemic, books are an escape for many, and for some, it helps them stay grounded. One of them is the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani who listed five books that helped him make sense of 2021 as well as prepare him for 2022, reported Bloomberg. Here are his recommendations:

>Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria

The book captures similarities between the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the most disastrous events of the recent past. It shows global crises often emerge from unsustainable lifestyle practices and weak governance structures and these issues need to be addressed urgently via efficient leadership, lifestyle transformation, and effective international cooperation. “A quote in the book that has stuck with me is ‘outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional,’ " said Ambani.

>Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail by Ray Dalio

The success and failures of major countries for over 500 years have been described in this book. The book discovers why the times ahead is expected to be radically different from those we are experiencing now. According to the chairman, this book is a must-read for policymakers, entrepreneurs, executives, and, the youth.

>The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People-and the Fight for Our Future by Alec Ross

The book talks about the social contract, the unsaid agreement between governments, businesses, and people, and how the sustained modern civilization is undergoing a fundamental shift in the digital age. The book features interviews of some of the greatest thinkers of our time on political and economic forces that have contributed to this shift and what lies ahead.

>2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything by Mauro Guillen

The book features insightful projections about how the world may look in 2030, the potential changes in demography and its impact on global economic prospects. It also talks about how urbanisation, technology, gig economy, and automation will look in the post-Covid world.

>Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results by Josh Linker

A must-read for entrepreneurs, this book will help them realise it is the small creative acts that unlock massive rewards in business, said Ambani. It explores how cultivating daily micro-innovations, individuals and organisations can effectively tackle tough challenges and seize transformational opportunities in the post-Covid world.

