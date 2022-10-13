Mulayam Singh Yadav: Netaji was a Teacher Before Entering Politics, Know his Education Qualification

Samajwadi Party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was one of the prominent faces of the country’s politics. In his life, he held the charge of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Defense Minister of the country.

You will also be surprised to know that Mulayam Singh Yadav, also referred to as Netaji, used to be a teacher before joining politics. Let’s know how educated he was and how his political career unfolded:

Earned three degrees

Advertisement

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on 22 November 1939 in Saifai, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. He has earned three degrees in political science — a B.A. from Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College in Etawah, a B.T. from A. K. College in Shikohabad, and an M.A. from B. R. College, Agra University.

Used to be a teacher

Before joining politics, Mulayam Singh Yadav used to work as a teacher. He started his academic career at Jain Inter College in Karhal region. In fact, in 1955, Mulayam Singh Yadav took admission to class nine at Jain Inter College. After interning there in 1959, he started teaching there as an assistant teacher in 1963. At that time he used to get a monthly salary of Rs 120. He used to teach social science and Hindi. In 1974, he was promoted to lecturer after attaining his master’s degree.

Read | Celebrity Education: Know Qualifications of Nobel Prize Winners in Chemistry

Children loved Mulayam

Advertisement

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s style of teaching was very different and interesting. He did not believe in rote learning and was adept at bringing students’ interest to the subject. He was strongly opposed to the beating of children as well. Due to political engagement, Mulayam Singh Yadav resigned from Jain Inter College in the year 1984.

A golden career in politics

Mulayam Singh Yadav entered politics around 1960. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 1967. In 1992, he formed the Samajwadi Party. He held the post of Chief Minister of the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh in terms of population thrice (1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007). From 1996 to 1998, Mulayam Singh Yadav also held the post of Defense Minister of the country.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here