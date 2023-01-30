Former University Grants Commission chairperson Dr Sukhadeo Thorat on Sunday said multidisciplinary courses in the new National Education Policy to impart skill education to students should be voluntary and not compulsory.

The eminent economist and professor was speaking at a seminar on ‘Objectives and Challenges of Changing National Education Policy’ organised by the Latur rotary club in collaboration with Dayanand Education Society and Jaykranti Shiskhan Prasarak Mandal.

The multiple duration in degree courses in the NEP creates a hierarchy within the education system and also some parts it may be inaccessible to poor students, he said.

“The main objectives of the NEP are quality improvement and equity and inclusion. Multidisciplinary courses in the NEP to impart skill education to students must be voluntary and not compulsory," he said.

Advertisement

The NEP, announced on July 29, 2020 proposes various reforms in school education including technical education.

One of the main aim of the NEP 2020 is to ensure there is no hard separation between Arts and Sciences, between curricular and extra-curricular activities and between vocational and academic streams.

Read all the Latest Education News here