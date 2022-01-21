Multiple Copies of Admit Card, Two Sets of Question Paper, UPTET 2021 to be Held Amid Tight Secuity

After postponing the exam once due to the paper leak, UP Education Board is now set to hold exams in tight security. The authorities have adopted unique measures. Candidates will have to ask for not just one but multiple admit card copies. Authorities have also prepared multiple sets of question papers to ensure cheating free exams.

This time two different firms have prepared the question paper for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). At the same time, each firm has prepared two sets of paper, but which paper set will be taken out from the treasury in the district, it will be informed on the day of examination itself. The decision was taken to be extra vigilant and prevent paper leaks.

>Free Travel

According to local media reports, candidates are directed to carry five to six copies of the admit card. Free of cost in transport in corporation buses will also be available in exchange for a copy of admit card. This facility will be valid from January 22 to January 24. Along with this, the free travel in city buses will be valid till 12 midnight on January 22 and 23. A countersigned copy of the admit card has to be given to the operator, during the journey. On the countersigned copy, candidates have to mention the starting point and the destination, while marking the up/down trip.

>No surveillance

During the UPTET, there will be no live surveillance, instead, the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority has set up CCTV cameras at all the centres. They will get the complete recording from all the centres. In the previous examinations, recordings of opening the paper and sealing the OMR were called for, after the examination was completed. However, this time the recording of the entire examination is being called from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 pm.

UP TET 2021 will be held on January 23 in two shifts. Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, there were speculations that the exam might get postponed. However, no official statement regarding the same has been released by the authorities. UPTET was previously slated to be held on November 28, 2021 but due to the paper leak, the exam was cancelled.

