Multiple Entry, Exit Gateways in Degree Courses Soon, Colleges to Implement Academic Bank of Credits 'Urgently'

Leaving a three-year college degree after a year of studies and getting a certificate and then resuming after years to complete the remaining two course, could be a reality soon. This flexibility of having multiple entry and exit gateways in a degree course are offered as part of the Academic Bank of Credit policy introduced under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Years after being rolled-out, like several other the critical aspect of the policy, the ABC is yet to see the light of the day.

Taking matters in its hands, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutes including colleges, universities, and institutions across India to implement the policy on ‘urgent basis’.

To enhance the reach of the ABC programme, UGC has asked all higher educational institutions to register their academic institution on ABC (www.abc.gov.in) and upload data of student including credits obtained during or after the academic year 2021-22. They will also have to ‘insist’ their students to fill up ABC id on all examination forms, as per the UGC. Commission also asked colleges to create a hyperlink of ABC on their institute’s website’s home page.

The Academic Bank of Credits will digitally store the academic credits earned by students for awarding degrees, diplomas, and certificates based on the credits earned by students. ABC will ensure the opening, closure, and validation of Academic Bank of Accounts, verification, accumulation, and transfer or redemption for students. It will also facilitate students to choose their own learning path to attain a degree or diploma or certificates, working on the principle of multiple entry-multiple exit as well as anytime, any-where, and any-level learning, claims UGC.

The ABC regulations will encourage a blended learning mode in which students will be allowed to earn credits from various HEIs registered under this scheme and through SWAYAM. Under this scheme, the student can secure up to 50 per cent credits from outside their college or university. Once the certificate/degree will be collected by the students, all the credits earned by them till then will be deleted from the respective account.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform has been developed by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY) under DigiLocker framework, with facility or functionality of opening Academic Account by the students and on-boarding of higher educational institutions

