Mumbai HSC Chemistry Paper Allegedly Leaked, Police Arrested Coaching Centre Owner

The Maharashtra Class 12 board exam for chemistry has been allegedly leaked in Mumbai. Police suggest that the question paper could have been leaked by a coaching centre owner from Malad. Vile Parle Police arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly being involved in the leak of the Class 12th Chemistry Paper.

Earlier many students and teachers took to social media sites including Twitter alleging that mass cheating is being held at several exam centres in Maharashtra. Students had alleged that photos of question paper and answers were shared via Snapchat. The specific app has a feature that allows a photo to disappear after being seen once.

Earlier, Maharashtra Board class 12 English question paper had a statement credited to Ratan Tata which turned out to be a fake Whatsapp forward. After the issue was brought to light, the board decided to give extra mark to students for the question.

