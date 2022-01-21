Mumbai: Three Held for Supplying Drugs to College Students

Three people have been arrested here for allegedly supplying drugs to youngsters and college students, police said on Thursday. Kamaluddin Sheikh alias Kamalu (22), Nadeem Zafar Sheikh (23) and Hafiz Atik Sheikh alias Babu (27), all residents of suburban Govandi, were arrested on Wednesday, said an official.

Assistant inspector Navnath Kale had got a tip-off that three people were going to deliver MD or ecstasy pills to some youngsters in Govandi. A trap was laid and 52 grams of MD was seized from the trio, the official said.They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe is on, he added.

