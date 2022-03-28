Mumbai University Asks Autonomous Colleges to Give Extra Time for Offline Exams

In the latest circular issued by Mumbai University, autonomous colleges holding offline exams have been told to give more time to students for writing papers, Hindustan Times reported. This comes after students protested against Mumbai University’s decision to hold offline exams.

The university had informed the student earlier in March that exams for professional courses would be conducted in offline mode. Offline final exams have commenced at several autonomous colleges after a two-year gap due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read | CBSE Term 2 Exams to be First Subjective Papers After Nearly 2 Years, Students Out of Writing Practice

Advertisement

In the circular issued by the university’s board of examinations and evaluations on Saturday, director Vinod Patil has insisted that students from autonomous colleges should be given more time to write offline papers.

The director highlighted that students will be “appearing for offline or physical exams for the first time in two years," so colleges must give them extra “time to complete their papers."

In addition, colleges have also been directed to keep adequate breaks between two papers and schedule the exams as per the convenience of the students.

As per a university official, some exam timings were not suitable for students who have to cover significant distance to reach the exam venue. The official claimed that colleges were holding exams at 7 am which required students coming from areas like Palghar to leave home as early as 5 am. The official further said that the colleges have been asked to “take into account such issues while fixing exam timings."

After the circular was issued on Saturday, St Xavier’s College notified students the next day that the duration of the exams had been increased. Now, students will get half an hour more for writing the 50-mark paper. The timings were also rescheduled and shared on the portal, reported Times of India. Similarly, students of Jai Hind College will get two hours for writing the 60-mark offline examination.

Advertisement

Earlier, students had protested against the administration of St Xavier’s College over their decision to hold the final exams in offline mode. Many had taken to Twitter expressing their displeasure over the move and urging the administration to roll back its decision.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.