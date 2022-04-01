Mumbai University Colleges Seek to Start new Courses, Increase Student Capacity

A number of colleges have sent applications to the Mumbai University seeking an increase in student capacity and to start new courses. A total of 151 applications have been received by the Mumbai University from colleges so far.

In majority of the applications, colleges have shown willingness to start a new course in commerce. There are also a significant number of applications seeking to start a new course for Bachelors in Management Studies. Whereas, some colleges also want to offer post-graduation to students by starting master’s programmes, reported TOI.

In their applications, some colleges have asked to start new courses in accounting, BMS and finance while many also want to offer LLM programmes and five-year and three-year law courses. Some colleges have also submitted their Self-Study Report (SSR) to National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). However, according to rules, colleges are not permitted to start new programmes or new divisions without a valid NAAC grade.

Advertisement

While the Mumbai University cleared most applications, some colleges were denied permission by the expert committee. However, later those colleges also got the approval after the management was called for a hearing. Therefore all 151 applications have been cleared.

Highlighting the overwhelming number of applications received, a senior university official said that “the two years of the pandemic saw very slow growth." He added that colleges feel the number of students will rise in the coming years. He acknowledged that no new colleges were given permission this year but said that colleges have been asking for additional intake. Further, the official said that the proposals will be sent to the state and it will take the decision.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.