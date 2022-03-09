Mumbai University Final Year Students Demand Online Exams, Say 'End Injustice'

Mumbai University (MU) will conduct the final semester exams for undergraduate courses in April. The university has announced that the decision on the mode of exams — online or offline is still awaited. However, several autonomous colleges including St Xaviers, Mithibai, and Sophia College for Women have decided to conduct the semester exams in the pen and paper mode. While other colleges are awaiting the university’s decision.

The decision of the autonomous colleges to conduct in-person exams has not gone down well with the students. They have taken to Twitter to demand the exams be conducted in online mode. Fearing the threat of Covid-19, students have said that it would be an injustice with some colleges conducting exams online and some offline. They further demanded that the exams be held online across colleges.

Mumbai University will conduct the semester VI B Com exam on April 19 which has the highest number of candidates. The exams for the allied courses in commerce are scheduled for the first week of May. For BSc and BA, semester VI exams will be held from April 21. St Xavier’s college has already announced that it will conduct semesters II, IV, and VI exams for UG students and semesters II and IV for PG students in April.

