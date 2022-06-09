Mumbai University Kickstarts UG Admission Registration at mum.digitaluniveristy.ac

A day after announcing MSBSHSE Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results, the University of Mumbai (MU) has kicked off the pre-admission registration for undergraduate courses. As per the registration scheduled for in-house admission shared by the varsity, admission forms will be made available to the students offline from June 9 till Jun 20. Online submission of admission forms along with pre-enrolment forms will be open from June 10 to 1 pm on June 20, 2022.

The online registration link will also remain active during this period at the varsity’s official website, mum.digitaluniveristy.ac. Students can apply for courses of their choice at MU-affiliated campus colleges and sub-campus colleges in Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The circular issued by Mumbai University on Wednesday directed principals of all affiliated colleges to ensure that the admission process is conducted online so as to avoid large gatherings of students on campus for admissions.

In HSC results, MSBSHSE recorded a pass percentage of 94.22, a dip from last year’s 99.63 success result. However, the results were still better than that of pre-pandemic levels when the pass percentage hovered over 85 per cent. Mumbai emerged as the worst-performing zone wise Konkan saw the best results. To be declared passed, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject.

Mumbai University is increasing seats in its 55 colleges to allow more students to take admitted in the new academic year. The varsity has also decided to open 70 more new colleges in the upcoming years.

Last year, many colleges had proposed to start new courses in a bid for expansion. A total of 57 universities had approached Mumbai University for permission to increase their intake capacity. While two of them withdrew the request, 55 colleges will increase their intake in various courses from the new academic year. Mumbai University is also gearing up to launch full degree programmes online and has also received permission from University Grants Commission (UGC).

