Mumbai University Law Students Take Exams Amid Hall Ticket, Exam Centre Chaos

The final-year law students at Mumbai University faced a chaotic beginning during their exams. The chaos took place after over 1,200 students did not get hall tickets with their photographs or signatures of college principals for the examinations.

Instead, the students were issued tentative admit cards based on their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and identity proof at the last-minute Hindustan Times. This resulted in a lot of chaos in the seating arrangement at exam centres.

A principal of a law college said that the university was changing the number of students who were to appear for the exam until the late night before the exam. “On Tuesday morning, students who did not get the hall tickets came to the college, and we had to make arrangements for them to appear for the exam at the same time," the principal was quoted as saying in the report.

Advertisement

The colleges were unable to upload students’ academic records on the university’s portal, due to technical glitches. The university portal is maintained by Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL).

Speaking about this issue, senior senate member Supriya Karande said that the chaos in the administration of Mumbai University’s law department has been going on for the past several months. “This is affecting colleges as well as the students. The university should take proper notice and transfer the head of this department to avoid students’ loss," Karande said.

“There was neither seat number nor examination centre printed on it. College principals were worried as to where exactly the students who came to the centres should be seated," law graduate and member of Yuva Sena (BSS), Sachin Pawar said.

Advertisement

The varsity, however, claimed that the exams were conducted smoothly

The centralised examination process was resumed at Mumbai University post-COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the chaotic start, the exam also faced a myriad of other administrative issues, including technical glitches in the registration process.

Read all the Latest Education News here