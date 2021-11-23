Mumbai University Non-Teaching Staff Goes on Strike, Claim Payment Overdue for 58 Months

Non-teaching staff of several Mumbai-based universities on Monday went on a token strike against the non-implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendation. The strike saw participation from the non-teaching staff of SNDT Women’s University, IDOL University, and other member institutes of the Mumbai University Staff Association (Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh).

Called by the Mumbai University Staff Association, the strike began at 10:20 am on Monday and went on till 6 pm, reported Free Press Journal. The strike disrupted regular operation at examination and administrative offices of these universities.

Participating non-teaching staff remained in office for protest but took a mass casual leave to voice their demands concerning the 7th pay commission recommendation. Rupesh Malusare, Secretary and Senate Member of Mumbai University, said that the 7th pay commission recommendation came into effect from January 1, 2020, however, ideally it should have been implemented from January 1, 2016. So, every government staff worker in Maharashtra should’ve received his commission from January 1, 2016.

Malusare added that the payment is overdue for 58 months but the government is making excuses by citing a lack of funds. Further, he demanded timely promotion for officials with suitable work experience. Malusare said that staff workers who do not get promoted even after 15 years of work experience should have been promoted based on the Kaalbadh Padonitti Yojana. But government withdrew these schemes and workers with more than one and half decades of experience are stuck on the same post and the same pay scale.

The staff workers will be rejoining their offices from today and are waiting for the government to respond to their demands. Meanwhile, the worker association has also written a letter to Mumbai University.

Students who had come to collect their hall tickets, mark-sheet, or other documents from the administrative office could not get the work due to the disruption caused by the strike. Now, staff workers said that they will be taking the initiative to help such students as soon as their strike falls in place.

