Mumbai University Reschedules July 14 Exams Due To Heavy Rains, Check Revised Datesheet Here

Mumbai University (MU) has issued the revised dates for the examinations that were scheduled to take place on July 14 but eventually got canceled due to heavy rains in the city. The university will be conducting exams for 9 different subjects of engineering, pharmacy, and MSc finance on July 18 and 19. According to the official notice, dated July 15, the exam centres will remain the same.

Communications skills, professional communication ethics-I, financial accounting and management, entrepreneurship management, business infrastructure and management, ERP, ethics and CSR, as well as fixed income securities exams have been rescheduled for July 18. While clinical immunology and immunopathology examination is to be held on July 19.

Also read| Despite UGC Order to Put Admissions on Hold Till CBSE Results, Mumbai University Third Merit List to be Out Today

Advertisement

The varsity shared the notification along with a tweet that read, “Due to heavy rains, Mumbai University canceled all the examinations on 14th July 2022. These examinations will be held on 18th and 19th July 2022. Engineering, Pharmacy, and MSc Finance examinations will be held in 9 subjects. The test centers will remain the same as before."

Dr Vinod Patil, the director of the board of examinations and evaluation, had previously cautioned students not to believe fake messages about MU exam dates.

Read| NSUI Objects to Naming Mumbai Uni Hostel After Savarkar, Claim He ‘Supported English Rulers’

Maharashtra has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days, and as a result, many places have been put in the red and orange zones. Educational institutions in Pune, Latur, and other cities were forced to shut down. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) had also issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Thursday, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rain in a few locations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.