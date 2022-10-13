Mumbai University Revised Winter Exam Timetable Out, Check Schedule

The revised winter session exam timetable for all courses has been shared by the University of Mumbai. The exams were earlier slated to start on October 10 but have been pushed after repeated demands by the students. The updated schedule is available on the varsity’s website– mu.ac.in

According to the new schedule, the exam for the commerce stream is going to be held between November 18 and February 21. The exams for humanities courses will begin on November 4 and conclude on February 2.

The Indian Express quoted Dr Prasad Karande, In-charge Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluations (BoEE) at MU as saying, “Following repeated demands from students, the exams have been postponed. All the exams will be held after Diwali."

Advertisement

Exams for several third-year BCom, BSc, and BA programmes were earlier slated to begin on October 13.

Last week, students from various city colleges studying in the final year of the science stream wrote to the university administration to postpone the exams. Thereafter, the varsity took this decision in favour of the students.

Read | On Students’ Demand, Mumbai University Postpones Exams, New Dates Soon

“The notice announcing exam dates was released less than a month before the commencement of exams, leaving students very little time to prepare for both internal and external theory as well as practical exams," read a letter reported by a national daily.

Moreover, it stated that this batch had only taken online exams until May 2022, leaving many students unprepared for a two-and-a-half-hour physical examination in such a short time period.

All regular and backlog exams at Mumbai University will be held offline this time. The university has also announced the dates of 379 exams for the winter session, including 80 humanities, 96 commerce, 94 science, and 109 inter-faculty exams. The schedule for the exams of the Faculty of Technology and the Institute of Distance and Open Studies is yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here