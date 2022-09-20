Mumbai University to Offer Distance Courses in MA Psychology, Journalism, Public Relations

Mumbai University will offer three new courses, MA Psychology, MA Communication and Journalism, and MA Public Relations in the distance mode. The admissions to these three courses are going to conclude on September 30. A total of 23 courses from the University of Mumbai’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) have been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the academic year 2022-23.

According to a Free Press Journal report, these courses will be offered in session mode and their study materials will be available online. Expert professors will be available for class guidance. Besides distance learning, MU offers admission to UG, PG/MPhil and PhD courses through numerous entrance exams, such as MHT-CET, JEE Main and NATA, among others. The varsity offers over 200 UG, PG, diploma, doctoral, and certificate programmes in various fields.

Also read| CUET PG 2022 Result Date and Time: When and Where to Check Scorecard

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Governor of Maharashtra, in his capacity as chancellor for the state universities, appointed Dr Ajay Bhamare as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU. Dr Bhamare had been in-charge Dean for the Faculty of Commerce and Management at the varsity. He replaces Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, whose tenure, by regulation, came to an end with the outgoing VC, Dr Suhas Pednekar.

Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke was appointed in-charge VC of Mumbai University last week. Dr Shirke will serve on the post till the appointment of the new full-time VC.

The search committee has already begun looking for suitable candidates for the permanent VC and is expected to come up with a name in two to three months.

Dr Shirke has over 35 years of academic, research and administrative experience. He served as the head of the statistics department at Shivaji University between 2005 to 2015 before going to become a VC of the varsity

The University of Mumbai is one of the oldest and premier Universities in India. Established in 1857, it has received ‘Five Star’ status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The varsity has two campuses of area 230 acres and 13 acres in Mumbai along with sub-centres at Thane, Kalyan and Ratnagiri.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here