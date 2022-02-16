Muslim Students Walk out of Udupi College After Authorities ban Hijab

At least 20 Muslim students walked out of G Shankar Women’s First Grade College and PG Study Centre in Udupi City after they were barred from entering the college campus wearing Hijab. Students claim there was no prior information from the college authorities on the new dress code.

Students said that since their colleges earlier allowed them to wear hijab, they should continue to do so. They had said that wearing the hijab was integral to their religion and they would continue to wear it till there is a final order from the court. Following the showdown, students left the campus, alleging the college authorities turned a deaf ear to all their pleas.

“We never had a dress code earlier. All of us were allowed to wear Hijab earlier but the sudden U-turn by the college has shocked us. We would not enter the college unless they allow us to wear Hijab. The Karnataka HC interim order clearly says colleges with prior dress code norms can bar students from wearing any religious attire. But my college never had these rules because we don’t have a college development committee. Hijab is integral to Islam and I would not enter the campus unless there is a final order from the Karnataka HC. Wearing a Hijab is not a crime," said Afra Assadi.

Another student, Shifa said unless there is a full-fledged order from the HC we would not stop wearing Hijab. We will continue with online classes right now.

Principal of G Shankar Govt College and College Principal Bhaskar Shetty said “We are following Karnataka HC order. We decided to ban Hijab unless there is a decision. Earlier we did allow Hijab but now are not allowing now. We will stand by the Karnataka HC interim order. It’s up to the students whether they want to attend classes physically."

PU colleges were shut after clashes erupted between saffron scarf-wearing students and hijab-wearing students. Section 144 has been imposed in sections of Karnataka including Udupi as colleges reopen again.

