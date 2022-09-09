NABARD Assistant Recruitment Notification Out for 177 Posts, Applications From Sep 15

A notification for the recruitment of 177 development assistant and development assistant (Hindi) posts has been shared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The detailed notification about these group-B posts and application form is expected on September 15. The deadline to complete and submit the applications is October 10 at nabard.org.

Out of the total, 173 vacancies are to be reserved for development assistant posts which includes 80 for UR, 21 for SC, 11 for ST, 46 for OBC, and 15 for EWS, and 4 for development assistant (Hindi) that includes 3 for UR, and 1 for ST. The selection process for the 177 posts will be notified on September 15, reads the official notice.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Development Assistant – To stand eligible for this post, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Development Assistant (Hindi) – Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Hindi or English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

Age limit: Applicants’ age should range between 21 and 35 years as of September 1.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to NABARD official website

Step 2. On the home page, go to recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the form

Step 5: Pay fees, submit

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application fees

According to the latest notice, in order to successfully submit the application form, candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS need to pay a fee of Rs 450. Whereas SC, ST, PwD, EWS, ex-servicemen candidates have to pay just Rs 50 for the fee.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of assistant will get salary ranging from Rs 13150 to Rs 34990.

Meanwhile, on September 7, NABARD conducted the preliminary recruitment exam for the Assistant Manager post. Through that, it will shortlist candidates for 170 vacancies in three departments including Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS), Rajbhasha Service (RS), and Protocol and Security service (PSS). Those who get selected in the prelims will then have to appear in the main exam, followed by an interview round.

